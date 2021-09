Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on This Week it's possible to provide both COVID-19 booster shots as well as doses for people who have not yet been vaccinated."I think it is also not the right thing to try to resolve it with an 'or' when you can resolve it with an 'and,'" Bourla told ABC's George Stephanopoulos. "It's not, 'Shall we give boosters or give primary doses to other people.' I think the answer should be, 'Let's give both boosters and doses for other people.'" https://abcn.ws/3EVNvyj