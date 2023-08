#Syria (#AANES) 🇸🇾: An Arab tribe released a video to state that they will fight against the #SDF/#YPG in #DeirEzZor.



The members are armed with a noteable RPG-22 'Netto' anti-tank weapon, AKS-74U carbine, RPG-7 with PG-7VL rocket, AKM/Type 56 rifles and PK/Type 80 machine guns. pic.twitter.com/vARsqcbiZ8