Today – the front. Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia. Our warriors, our frontline positions, areas of active operations at the front. Today, our warriors have advanced in all directions, and this is a happy day. I wished the guys more days like this.Meetings with generals… Zubanych, Tarnavskyi, Sodol, Syrskyi. Several operational decisions were made. Once again, we discussed the creation of the Marine Corps, all the details are clear, absolutely clear – organization, training, supply… We are strengthening the Marines and all elements of our Defense Forces, it is a must.I thank everyone who is now fighting for Ukraine, who is preparing for combat, who is on combat missions, who is at combat posts… All those who are recovering from injuries… All those who are training our warriors! Thank you all! I am proud of all of you! Glory to you, our heroes! And eternal blessed memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine, each and every one of them!Glory to Ukraine!