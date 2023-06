Commander-in-Chief of 🇺🇦 Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi visited the front lines, where 🇺🇦 warriors perform the most difficult tasks



"Despite strong resistance from occupiers, our soldiers are doing everything possible to liberate 🇺🇦territory," he said https://t.co/OPtdsQKCuS pic.twitter.com/sJ3sXVTX5N