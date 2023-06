Today I am on a working trip to our Odesa. Here I thanked our warriors for defending the region and the whole of Ukraine. In particular, I visited a hospital and our wounded defenders. I wished them a speedy recovery. I was honored to present state awards. I thanked our doctors. I held a special and lengthy meeting in Odesa on the security and social situation in the region. The regional leadership, military, law enforcers… The region is a priority from all points of view. It is Odesa region that is one of the pillars of security for our entire south, and therefore for the state. The Security Service of Ukraine has achieved very important results in Odesa region in countering Russian saboteurs. General Moskalov delivered a report on the situation in the areas of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic groups of troops. We analyzed in detail how to strengthen the defense. We also discussed economic issues, jobs, and social security in detail. I also held an offsite meeting of the Staff. Constant attention to the front. Reports from the commanders of Khortytsia, Tavria, and the Commander-in-Chief. Special reports from the heads of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Security Service. Details will follow later. Glory to all our warriors who are now in combat for the sake of Ukraine, who are at combat posts, on combat missions. I thank everyone who works for our country! Thank you, Odesa, for this day! Glory to Ukraine!