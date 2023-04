The police have raided the houses of many people, including Mesopotamia News Agency's proprietor Ferhat Çelik, editor Abdurrahman Gök, Yeni Yaşam daily's chief editor Osman Akın and Xwebûn daily's proprietor Kadri Esen.



Gök has been taken into custody. https://t.co/MU0jhMdarN pic.twitter.com/5zeTozF9VU