Today we finally managed to start the evacuation of people from Azovstal. After many weeks of negotiations, after many attempts, different meetings, calls and proposals. There was not a single day when we did not try to find a solution that would save our people. Today, for the first time in all the days of the war, this vital corridor has started working. For the first time there were two days of real ceasefire.More than a hundred civilians have already been evacuated – women and children fleeing hostilities there. At Azovstal. Given all the complexities of the process, the first evacuees will arrive in Zaporizhzhia tomorrow morning. Our team will meet them there. I hope that tomorrow all the necessary conditions will be met to continue the evacuation of people from Mariupol. We plan to start at 8 am.