PLEASE READ & SHARE. Today we had an unfortunate experience at our restaurant that we feel is important to share. A man, his wife, and their daughter walked in without a reservation. As always, we welcomed them and gave them a table. They happily ordered, ate most of their food, and everything seemed normal…Until the theatre started.The man pulled a piece of glass from his pocket and handed it to his wife. They suddenly claimed it came from their food and demanded a free meal plus compensation.At the time, we were caught off guard and didn’t get to review our CCTV footage right away. After they left, we checked—and saw exactly what happened. The glass never came from our kitchen.These kinds of scams are damaging to small, hard-working businesses like ours. We’re taking steps to report this and protect our team and guests moving forward.Please be aware—and thank you for your ongoing support.