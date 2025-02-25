Εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν απόψε στα περίχωρα της Δαμασκού, ενώ κάτοικοι της συριακής πρωτεύουσας ανέφεραν χαμηλές πτήσεις μαχητικών αεροσκαφών στην περιοχή, σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Reuters.

Το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο Syria TV έκανε λόγο για ισραηλινές αεροπορικές επιδρομές νότια της Δαμασκού, χωρίς να υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για θύματα.

– Izra or Azraa west of Nawa (look at the maps) witnessed 4 airstrikes as well – I believe that Israel will enter this region as well.



– Damascus (near the international hotel) was hit by a large airstrike



Picture from Damascus, video from Izra https://t.co/zy741tWHk1 pic.twitter.com/5LanqvwpDr