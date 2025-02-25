Εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν απόψε στα περίχωρα της Δαμασκού, ενώ κάτοικοι της συριακής πρωτεύουσας ανέφεραν χαμηλές πτήσεις μαχητικών αεροσκαφών στην περιοχή, σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Reuters.
Το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο Syria TV έκανε λόγο για ισραηλινές αεροπορικές επιδρομές νότια της Δαμασκού, χωρίς να υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για θύματα.
– Izra or Azraa west of Nawa (look at the maps) witnessed 4 airstrikes as well – I believe that Israel will enter this region as well.— ScharoMaroof (@ScharoMaroof) February 25, 2025
– Damascus (near the international hotel) was hit by a large airstrike
Picture from Damascus, video from Izra https://t.co/zy741tWHk1 pic.twitter.com/5LanqvwpDr
⚡️🇮🇱🇸🇾BREAKING:— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) February 25, 2025
Israel is currently conducting a wide scale attack against Syria.
Israeli forces launched five airstrikes on the Al-Kiswah area, south of the Syrian capital, Damascus. Simultaneously, Israeli military vehicles and armored units entered the northern countryside… pic.twitter.com/AVPi7TglZs