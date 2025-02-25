Εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν απόψε στα περίχωρα της Δαμασκού, ενώ κάτοικοι της συριακής πρωτεύουσας ανέφεραν χαμηλές πτήσεις μαχητικών αεροσκαφών στην περιοχή, σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Reuters.

Το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο Syria TV έκανε λόγο για ισραηλινές αεροπορικές επιδρομές νότια της Δαμασκού, χωρίς να υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για θύματα.