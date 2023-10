In response to a call for Gazans to evacuate the north amid a looming ground invasion by Israeli forces, doctors at the Kamal Edwan hospital refuse to leave as they care for infants unable to survive without the help of medical equipment. “If you want to kill us, kill us while we continue working here,” Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya said on Oct. 15. “Transferring the children from this place means handing them a death sentence.” The hospital contains the only intensive care unit in the northern Gaza strip.