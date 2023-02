French-Egyptian striker Bilal Mazhar, top scorer of Youth League with 9 goals for Panathinaikos — attracting interest as teams from Germany, France, Italy are in attendance for play off game tonight. 🇪🇬🇫🇷



Mazhar has also scored 38 goals in 49 games for Panathanaikos youth team. pic.twitter.com/pmv9Yi0LSE