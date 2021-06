No better way to start my visit to Rome than at Vivarium Novum, a unique centre of learning and teaching in Ancient Greek and Latin. Impressive to see international students from 50 countries studying Europe’s classics.



Audaces fortuna iuvat

χάριν ὑμῖν, εἰς τὸ ἐπανιδεῖν pic.twitter.com/OaB4Fj8Cra