👨‍🏫🍎Almost 14 #pupils per #teacher in #EU primary schools in 2019. The lowest pupil-teacher ratios were in:

🇬🇷Greece: 8.7

🇱🇺Luxembourg: 9.0

🇵🇱Poland: 9.6



The highest ratios in:

🇷🇴Romania: 19.4

🇫🇷France: 18.8

🇨🇿Czechia: 18.7



