Russia killed two more children today. Russian artillery attack on the village of Druzhba, Toretsk community, Donetsk region. A girl born in 2007 and a boy born in 2013 died. Chernihiv Region, the village of Honcharivske – a missile hit. Two women were killed, the demolition of the rubble is underway… A cultural center, a school, residential buildings were damaged. My condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased!Today, Russian missiles and drones hit Odesa and our southern regions again. In total, since the start of the week, over 20 people have suffered from Russian terror in Odesa region alone. Among them are two children.Only absolute evil can inflict such blows. We will respond. In addition, there will be even more consolidation of the world for defense and for joint action, even more energy for victory, even more desire for justice, the just punishment of Russia for all the crimes of this war. And this punishment will be.