Today I am on a working trip all day – first to Mykolaiv, then to Odesa.Meeting and negotiations with the Danish delegation, including Prime Minister Frederiksen and representatives of the coalition of parties.We talked in great detail about Ukraine's defense needs. About what can help us liberate our territory – our south, our east. And about our needs in the context of rebuilding Ukraine.Russian terror must lose everywhere and in everything – both on the battlefield and in the absence of ruins in our country – so that we can rebuild everything and thus prove that freedom is stronger.Denmark has supported our Black Sea export initiative and joined the Grain from Ukraine program.The fact that we have made substantial progress on food security proves that we can make progress on the other points of our Peace Formula as well. I am grateful to all entrepreneurs and employers in Mykolaiv, Odesa, other cities and communities who, despite everything, keep jobs and pay salaries and taxes. This is your concrete and significant contribution to our country's ability to defend itself.Our task to endure is a common task. It is the task of the Defense and Security Forces, our entire state, business, and everyone who works for Ukraine's victory.Thank you to everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who is helping! Thank you to everyone who is defending Odesa, who is defending Mykolaiv, our entire south and all of Ukraine!Glory to Ukraine!