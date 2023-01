Today is a day of extremely good news for Ukraine. There is a tank coalition. There is a decision to launch the supply of tanks for our defense – modern tanks.I thank all of our allies for their willingness to provide us with modern and much-needed tanks.All this proves the most important fact for the world right now – the fact that freedom is only getting stronger. And the way we are all working together to strengthen freedom, to defend Ukraine and Europe, is a historic achievement of the leaders who are working now.The key thing now is speed and volume. The speed of training of our military, the speed of supplying tanks to Ukraine and the volume of tank support.We must form a tank fist of freedom that will not allow tyranny to stand up again. We can do it. Together, just as we are making decisions today.One more thing. I am grateful for the very touching words of support and сongratulations that I have heard and seen from so many different people. And we really have one wish in common: victory. We are doing everything for Ukraine's victory. And it will happen.Glory to Ukraine!