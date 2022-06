100s died & wounded in an unusual #earthquake in #Paktika, #Afghanistan.

Snow in #Bamiyan & #Kabul in the summer.

Floods & lightning in Sar-e-Pul…



The earth shakes; snow falls from the sky/

The earth & the heaven joined hands against the Humans.

(Darwesh Durrani,#Pashto #poet) pic.twitter.com/VUydaMSQ2O