"May 2022 truly be a year of the Grace of our Lord and a special blessing for us and the world around us, as we celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of our Sacred Archdiocese. A happy, safe and healthy New Year to all."Read the entire message from His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros at https://www.goarch.org/-/2022-new-year-message-archbishop-elpidophoros