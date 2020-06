Aμερικανικό F-15 συνετρίβη στη Βόρεια Θάλασσα – Άγνωστη η τύχη του πιλότου

"Search and Rescue effort are currently under way, but the pilot and of the aircraft is still missing. We will provide updates as they become available, while prioritizing respect and consideration for the pilot's family." - Col. Will Marshallhttps://t.co/bJ8LHnY4ad pic.twitter.com/d5u1l6f2iu

— RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020