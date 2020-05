#Breaking MT VEMAHOPE attacked 116nm West Agbami Terminal / 178nm SSE Lagos by speedboat with unknown number of armed individuals on board. Boarding resulted in #kidnap of 10 crew. More soon. #Nigeria https://t.co/FqjXgco693 pic.twitter.com/DcC7rji5zZ

— Dryad Global (@GlobalDryad) May 1, 2020