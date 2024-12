The airport has no rules about time of day 😂☀️ Too early for a beer? Never! Kids want sweets before breakfast? Sure why not? Want to have hamburger at breakfast? Go for it! Everyone gets to ask themselves the question, “What do I feel like? “ And interestingly it’s one of the few places society doesn’t care about your answer. #travel #airport #traveler #travelling #traveladdict #travelgram #airtravel