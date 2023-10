Former police officer Lewis Edwards, who admitted more than 100 sexual offences against children, has been handed a life sentence.



He used fake Snapchat accounts – posing as a 14-year-old boy – to groom more than 200 girls aged between 10 and 16 online.https://t.co/iSiCLc7X60 pic.twitter.com/PaQ4N9qUjL