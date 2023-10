Our hearts are heavy as we share the devastating news that our beloved cousin #Karin_Journo has been missing since the recent party at the #Nova_Festival near the Gaza-Israel border. This hits incredibly close to home, and the concern for Karin's safety is overwhelming.Karin is not just a missing person; she's family. Karin, if you can see this message, please know that we love you dearly, and our only wish is to have you back safely with us. 🙏 Family and friends, let's rally together, share this post, and use our collective strength to bring Karin home. #HelpFindKarin #FamilyInNeed #MissingPerson #Israel 🇮🇱#CommunitySupport #SpreadTheWord #HopeForKarin 🕊️