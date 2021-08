Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reunion, more than close. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo



Current situation:

– Official bid made to Juventus.

– Official contract [2023] sent to Jorge Mendes.

– Paperworks to be prepared soon.

– Manchester City are out of the race.



Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/iV1D6edJpa