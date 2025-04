Former Manchester United academy star Joe Thompson has died from cancer at the age of 36 💔 Thompson revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time last year. He was found to have stage four lymphoma – a type of blood cancer. He had previously been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 and recovered before the cancer returned four years later. He went on to recover a second time before calling time on his career in 2019. ‘A man who epitomised our club’s values,’ United said in an emotional tribute. #manutd #manchesterunited #manunited #soccer #football #long