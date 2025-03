𝑵𝑬𝑾 𝑳𝑶𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑹 𝑹𝑶𝑶𝑴𝑺 𝑹𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑫 🤯



Designed for champions! 🏆



Our players step into their brand new locker room for the first time – and their reactions say it all! 👀



P.S. Download CLUB 1908, stay connected & watch first everything about our team! ☘️… pic.twitter.com/P1QRlEV5vB