At the end of my visit in #Rome, Ι met with #Oman Amb. to🇮🇹 with concurrent accreditation to 🇬🇷,Ahmed bin Salim bin Mohamed Ba Omar. Talks focused on 🇬🇷🇴🇲relations, following my visit to #Muscat, developments in #MiddleEast & #Gulf, & shared commitment to Law of the Sea. pic.twitter.com/VPpB56mDjK