Συμβούλιο των Υπουργών Εξωτερικών: Πλήρης αλληλεγγύη της ΕΕ στην Ελλάδα – Στο τραπέζι κυρώσεις κατά της Τουρκίας

"We will also talk about the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean between 🇬🇷,🇨🇾&🇹🇷. The provocations must end. What we need is a political solution by means of a direct dialogue between the parties involved." @HeikoMaas 2/2 pic.twitter.com/yWfmaPUxEn

— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) August 14, 2020