Η 80ή τελετή για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες πραγματοποιήθηκε στο The Beverly Hilton της Καλιφόρνια. Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Coolidge, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh, Julia Garner, Zendaya, Guillermo del Toro, Cate Blanchett και Austin Butler είναι ανάμεσα στους νικητές, όπως σημειώνει το Hollywood Reporter.

Here's the full list of winners from this year's Golden Globes. https://t.co/TzNcL7BnFO — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 11, 2023

Η πλήρης λίστα των υποψηφίων και οι νικητές σε κάθε κατηγορία

Καλύτερη ταινία – Δράμα

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans – Νικητής

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερη ταινία – Μιούζικαλ η κωμωδία

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin – Νικητής



Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερη τηλεοπτική σειρά – Δράμα

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon – Νικητής

Ozark

Severance

Καλύτερη τηλεοπτική σειρά– Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Abbott Elementary – Νικητής

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Καλύτερη περιορισμένη σειρά, ανθολογική σειρά ή τηλεοπτική ταινία

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily – Νικητής

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε τηλεοπτική σειρά – δράμα

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone – Νικητής



Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε περιορισμένης διάρκειας σειρά ή τηλεοπτική ταινία

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Νικητής

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας ή τηλεοπτική ταινία

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Νικήτρια

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός δεύτερου γυναικείου ρόλου σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας ή τηλεοπτική ταινία

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – Νικήτρια

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός δεύτερου ρόλου σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας ή τηλεοπτική ταινία

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – Νικητής

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Καλύτερο σενάριο

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Νικητής

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Καλύτερος σκηνοθέτης

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – Νικητής

Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – Νικητής

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός – δράμα

Cate Blanchett, Tár – Νικήτρια

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός β΄ρόλου σε τηλεοπτική σειρά

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark – Νικήτρια

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός δεύτερου ρόλου

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – Νικητής

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε δεύτερο ρόλο

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Νικήτρια

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Καλύτερος δευτεραγωνιστής σε τηλεοπτική σειρά

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – Νκητής

Henry Winkler, Barry

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon – Νικητής

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο τραγούδι

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – Νικητής

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε τηλεοπτική σειρά – μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – Νικητής

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε τηλεοπτική σειρά – μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – Νικήτρια

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός – μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – Νκητής

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός – μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – Νικήτρια

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Νικητής

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός – δράμα

Austin Butler, Elvis – Νικητής

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε τηλεοπτική σειρά – δράμα

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria – Νικήτρια