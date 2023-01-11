Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023: Η λίστα με όλους τους νικητές
Ποιοι ξεχώρισαν στην 80ή τελετή
Η 80ή τελετή για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες πραγματοποιήθηκε στο The Beverly Hilton της Καλιφόρνια. Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Angela Bassett, Ke Huy Quan, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Coolidge, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh, Julia Garner, Zendaya, Guillermo del Toro, Cate Blanchett και Austin Butler είναι ανάμεσα στους νικητές, όπως σημειώνει το Hollywood Reporter.
Η πλήρης λίστα των υποψηφίων και οι νικητές σε κάθε κατηγορία
Καλύτερη ταινία – Δράμα
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans – Νικητής
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερη ταινία – Μιούζικαλ η κωμωδία
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin – Νικητής
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερη τηλεοπτική σειρά – Δράμα
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon – Νικητής
Ozark
Severance
Καλύτερη τηλεοπτική σειρά– Μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
Abbott Elementary – Νικητής
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Καλύτερη περιορισμένη σειρά, ανθολογική σειρά ή τηλεοπτική ταινία
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily – Νικητής
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε τηλεοπτική σειρά – δράμα
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone – Νικητής
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε περιορισμένης διάρκειας σειρά ή τηλεοπτική ταινία
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Νικητής
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας ή τηλεοπτική ταινία
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Νικήτρια
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός δεύτερου γυναικείου ρόλου σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας ή τηλεοπτική ταινία
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – Νικήτρια
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός δεύτερου ρόλου σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας ή τηλεοπτική ταινία
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – Νικητής
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Καλύτερο σενάριο
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Νικητής
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Καλύτερος σκηνοθέτης
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – Νικητής
Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – Νικητής
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός – δράμα
Cate Blanchett, Tár – Νικήτρια
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός β΄ρόλου σε τηλεοπτική σειρά
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark – Νικήτρια
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός δεύτερου ρόλου
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – Νικητής
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε δεύτερο ρόλο
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Νικήτρια
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Καλύτερος δευτεραγωνιστής σε τηλεοπτική σειρά
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – Νκητής
Henry Winkler, Barry
Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon – Νικητής
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο τραγούδι
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – Νικητής
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε τηλεοπτική σειρά – μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – Νικητής
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε τηλεοπτική σειρά – μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – Νικήτρια
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός – μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – Νκητής
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός – μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – Νικήτρια
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Νικητής
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός – δράμα
Austin Butler, Elvis – Νικητής
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε τηλεοπτική σειρά – δράμα
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria – Νικήτρια