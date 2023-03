Today I held a meeting on the energy sector. Everyone who is responsible for the stability of our energy system participated. It was a long meeting – three hours.Energy companies: Naftogaz, Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, and others. The Government. The Office. The head of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada. Military. Intelligence.This winter is over. It was very difficult, and every Ukrainian without exaggeration felt this difficulty. But we still managed to provide Ukraine with energy and heat. Yes, the threat to the energy system remains. But the work for the sake of the energy system is also continued. We have set the current tasks to ensure that this heating season is completed properly. And we have already started preparing for the next season – each of the meeting participants has received their part of the work in this regard. We see risks, we will find a response.Glory to all those who are fighting for Ukraine now! Eternal memory and honor to each and every one who gave their lives for the independence of our country!Glory to Ukraine!