🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On 5/2/22 at approx. 1:30 PM, in front of 1299 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, the suspect punched a 77-year-old male in the face, then kicked him in the face, and attempted to remove his property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/5wkjqCzW3b