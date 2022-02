‼️Warning: this video will most definitely make you cry! A couple weeks ago I challenged my OTA students to create a piece of adaptive equipment for my dad. They were able to watch a video of him completing his daily activities such as dressing, his bathroom routine, and how he prepares his meals. (Don’t worry, the bathroom activities were simulated, they didn’t have to see Kevin Eubanks drop drawers! 🤪) 🤳After watching the video, the students were then able to FaceTime him to get some further information such as his likes 🎣 and dislikes. 🤯 Today my students were able to present their pieces of equipment and let me tell you, I was blown away! The thought they put into each piece was so remarkable. They truly used their observation skills and clinical reasoning skills to help determine what would benefit my dad the most. 🫂 The first video I want to show you is a piece that is named ‘The Hugger’. One of the last statements my dad made when speaking with the students was how he really missed hugging people with both of his arms. He said he didn’t feel like it was the same anymore now that he couldn’t. I had one group that took this one small statement and RAN with it. 🏃‍♀️ 😍My dad now is able to do something that he never thought he would get to do again. ❤️And that my friends is Occupational Therapy. Taking what may seem is impossible and making it possible again. ❤️❤️❤️Arkansas State University Department of Occupational Therapy