Today I found an abondaned newborn in a cardboard at the row of mailboxes by my house. I've been processing my feelings all day and running through all the different scenarios and reasons, with my bf and family, as to why something like this could have happened.I wanted to share some thoughts.First, the safe haven law is relatively new in Alaska (adopted in 2008) and it's possible that many people, particularly young people, might not know what it is. There is always a safer, humane choice to surrender a baby and you will not get in trouble or even have to answer any difficult questions. Take the baby to a fire station, or church, or hospital and they will take care of them. I hope the mother gets the help she might need. I doubt they could have afforded to take her to the hospital and she may be in need of medical attention. Please, someone knows this new mom, check on her! She might be in a desperate situation, feeling abandoned herself. We don't know, there could be a whole backstory here behind closed doors. Our community has been having an incredibly difficult time this year. I've been listening to sad story after sad story this week at work as I've been trying to do my part to provide our community with power and access to water or groceries. I've worked 9-11 hour days to provide good samaritans the ability to dig their neighbors out or pull out stranded strangers. I've been thanked and called an angel more times this week than ever before at my job. So let's keep this feeling of community going into this new year. Clearly, someone in our community felt so lost and hopeless that they made probably the hardest choice of their lives to leave that innocent life on the side of the road with nothing but some blankets and a name. But she named him! There's some love there, even if she made a terrible decision. I know we're all struggling, I see it. I see you. I love you all and I'm here. Today I saved a baby and I'll probably think about Teshawn for the rest of my life.