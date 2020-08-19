Ζευγάρι γυναικών κάνει διαγωνισμό μέσω διαδικτύου και χαρίζει το σπέρμα δωρητή

Έναν καθόλου συνηθισμένο διαγωνισμό ξεκίνησε μέσω των social media ένα ζευγάρι γυναικών προκαλώντας έντονες αντιδράσεις καθώς έπαθλο είναι ένα δωρεάν φιαλίδιο σπέρματος.
Πρόκειται για την Άλι και τη Σαμ που ζουν στη Σκωτία και είναι πολύ γνωστές στο Youtube καθώς έχουν πάνω από 220.000 οπαδούς.
Όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν πριν από λίγες ημέρες δημοσίευσαν μία κοινή τους τρυφερή φωτογραφία στην οποία κρατούν ένα πινακάκι που γράφει: «δωρεά σπέρματος δωρητή».
Στη λεζάντα της μάλιστα εξηγούν στους followers τους πως συνεργάστηκαν με μία κορυφαία τράπεζα σπέρματος για να προσφέρουν το βραβείο και πως ο διαγωνισμός τους ξεκίνησε.
«Είμαστε τόσο ενθουσιασμένες που συνεργαζόμαστε για να βοηθήσουμε κάποιον από εσάς να μεγαλώσει την οικογένειά του» γράφουν επίσης.
Τι πρέπει να κάνει όποιος θέλει να λάβει μέρος στον διαγωνισμό
Όσοι ενδιαφέρονται πρέπει να τις ακολουθήσουν στο Instagram να κάνουν like στην ανάρτηση και να προσθέσουν κάποιους φίλους τους.
Ο νικητής του διαγωνισμού θα κερδίσει το σπέρμα δότη από την τράπεζα σπέρματος Fairfax Cryobank που εδρεύει στις ΗΠΑ ενώ μέρος μπορούν να λάβουν όσοι κατοικούν στον Καναδά και την Αμερική.
Ο διαγωνισμός λήγει στις 20 Αυγούστου.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
DONOR SPERM GIVEAWAY!! 👶🏻 We are so, so excited to be partnering with @fairfaxcryobank to (hopefully!) help one of you grow your family! 🤱🏼 How to enter: ▫️Follow @fairfaxcryobank + us, @allieandsam ▫️Like this post ▫️Tag as many friends as you want below (in separate comments)! - Winner will receive credit for 1 vial of donor sperm (of your choice) from @fairfaxcryobank + free shipping, and will be announced and contacted via DM on August 20th. Contest open to residents of Canada + the US. Not affiliated with or endorsed by Instagram. - GOOD LUCK!! 👶🏻🙌🏼🧡
Ο εν λόγω διαγωνισμός έχει διχάσει τους χρήστες των social media.
Μερικοί εξηγούν πως χρειάζεται πολλά χρήματα για να αγοράσει κανείς σπέρμα δότη και χαιρετίζουν την ευκαιρία να αποκτήσουν οικογένεια χωρίς να ξοδευτούν. Την ίδια όμως στιγμή άλλοι κάνουν όλο για εμπορευματοποίηση της εγκυμοσύνης.
Χρήστης του Twitter χαρακτηρίζει τον διαγωνισμό «απαίσιο» νέο ενώ παράλληλα αναφέρει: «Φανταστείτε να πείτε στο παιδί σας ότι προήλθε από ένα δώρο στο Instagram».
hello sorry i have terrible news my girlfriend is obsessed with the worst ig lesbian influencers and she just informed me that they are doing a SPERM DONOR GIVEAWAY pic.twitter.com/iGJlfJwhxu
— Jake Arlow (@jakewhosagirl) August 15, 2020
Το ζευγάρι ενώθηκε με τα δεσμά του γάμου πριν από περίπου έναν χρόνο και είναι μαζί περίπου τα τελευταία έξι.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
SURPRISE! 💍 We got legally married before our wedding! (Swipe to see!) - On September 26th, 2019, we said I DO to becoming wives. We didn’t originally plan this, though! - As our wedding day approached, I was dealing with intense anxiety about the big day - not about marrying Sam, but about everything going well. I knew my anxiety would be high on the wedding day, and I didn’t want it to get in the way of actually allowing me to enjoy the most important aspect: starting forever with my wife! So, at the last minute we decided, “hey, let’s just get married, just us, by the beach!”. And behold: a super intimate little marriage by the ocean! Then we could make our wedding day about celebrating with everyone and do a more traditional ceremony (‘officiated’ by one of my childhood friends!) - I’m so glad we did this. It was day was a day I’d live over and over again. It was the most perfect place, with the most perfect view, and so laid back that we both got cheap dresses and a veil my uncle made, I wore 5 year old sandals with the bottoms falling off. There was zero stress, only love, and we ended up signing our documents in the back of my parents SUV and stopping at a convenience store to pee. 😂 The most laid back ceremony, and all very us! It allowed us to focus on US and really soak up the moment of marriage. It also allowed us to really focus on the wedding day when it came, and have more of a chance to visit with guests! Win-win. 10/10 recommend. 🙌🏼 - Do you want to see more pictures from this special moment?! We have sooooo many we’ve been saving, but honestly they’re just too amazing not to share. @therebeccafrank happened to be in town on the date we wanted to say I Do, and we’d been following her from afar for so long. It was meant to be that we could have her capture this moment for us! 😍
ομοφυλόφιλο ζευγάρι το οποίο να έχει συντηρητικές απόψεις; Έστω ένα;