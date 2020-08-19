Ζευγάρι γυναικών κάνει διαγωνισμό μέσω διαδικτύου και χαρίζει το σπέρμα δωρητή

Έναν καθόλου συνηθισμένο διαγωνισμό ξεκίνησε μέσω των social media ένα ζευγάρι γυναικών προκαλώντας έντονες αντιδράσεις καθώς έπαθλο είναι ένα δωρεάν φιαλίδιο σπέρματος.

Πρόκειται για την Άλι και τη Σαμ που ζουν στη Σκωτία και είναι πολύ γνωστές στο Youtube καθώς έχουν πάνω από 220.000 οπαδούς.

Όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν πριν από λίγες ημέρες δημοσίευσαν μία κοινή τους τρυφερή φωτογραφία στην οποία κρατούν ένα πινακάκι που γράφει: «δωρεά σπέρματος δωρητή».

Στη λεζάντα της μάλιστα εξηγούν στους followers τους πως συνεργάστηκαν με μία κορυφαία τράπεζα σπέρματος για να προσφέρουν το βραβείο και πως ο διαγωνισμός τους ξεκίνησε.

«Είμαστε τόσο ενθουσιασμένες που συνεργαζόμαστε για να βοηθήσουμε κάποιον από εσάς να μεγαλώσει την οικογένειά του» γράφουν επίσης.

Όσοι ενδιαφέρονται πρέπει να τις ακολουθήσουν στο Instagram να κάνουν like στην ανάρτηση και να προσθέσουν κάποιους φίλους τους.

Ο νικητής του διαγωνισμού θα κερδίσει το σπέρμα δότη από την τράπεζα σπέρματος Fairfax Cryobank που εδρεύει στις ΗΠΑ ενώ μέρος μπορούν να λάβουν όσοι κατοικούν στον Καναδά και την Αμερική.

Ο διαγωνισμός λήγει στις 20 Αυγούστου.

Ο εν λόγω διαγωνισμός έχει διχάσει τους χρήστες των social media.

Μερικοί εξηγούν πως χρειάζεται πολλά χρήματα για να αγοράσει κανείς σπέρμα δότη και χαιρετίζουν την ευκαιρία να αποκτήσουν οικογένεια χωρίς να ξοδευτούν. Την ίδια όμως στιγμή άλλοι κάνουν όλο για εμπορευματοποίηση της εγκυμοσύνης.

Χρήστης του Twitter χαρακτηρίζει τον διαγωνισμό «απαίσιο» νέο ενώ παράλληλα αναφέρει: «Φανταστείτε να πείτε στο παιδί σας ότι προήλθε από ένα δώρο στο Instagram».

hello sorry i have terrible news my girlfriend is obsessed with the worst ig lesbian influencers and she just informed me that they are doing a SPERM DONOR GIVEAWAY pic.twitter.com/iGJlfJwhxu

— Jake Arlow (@jakewhosagirl) August 15, 2020