Εκτροχιάστηκε τρένο στη Σκωτία

Τρένο εκτροχιάστηκε το πρωί στη Σκωτία στη γραμμή Dundee-Aberdeen κοντά στην περιοχή Στοουνχέιβεν.

Στο σημείο βρίσκονται 30 ασθενοφόρα και ένα ελικόπτερα, ενώ στο σημείο του ατυχήματος υπάρχει έντονος καπνός.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει γίνει γνωστό αν υπάρχουν τραυματίες αναφέρει η thescottishsun.co.uk.

Ισχυρές βροχοπτώσεις σημειώθηκαν την νύχτα στην Σκωτία, πολλές περιοχές έχουν πλημμυρίσει και καθυστερήσεις σημειώνονται στις σιδηροδρομικές συγκοινωνίες.

A major emergency service response to a train derailment near Stonehaven. An air ambulance is in attendance. A lot of smoke is coming out of the tree line where the railway track runs. Ambulances arriving by the minute. https://t.co/LcOYUnlF8m pic.twitter.com/rioaSUUN94

We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed.

Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.

All further updates will be shared here.

— British Transport Police (@BTP) August 12, 2020