ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Oruc Reisκορονοϊόςφωτιά τώρακαιρόςκίνηση τώρα10 χρόνια newsbeast.grπροσφυγικόσεισμός τώρα
Σήμερα δεν υπάρχει γνωστή γιορτή

Εκτροχιάστηκε τρένο στη Σκωτία

Άγνωστο ακόμα αν υπάρχουν τραυματίες

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
14:01
12/08/2020
Εκτροχιάστηκε τρένο στη Σκωτία
loading

Τρένο εκτροχιάστηκε το πρωί στη Σκωτία στη γραμμή Dundee-Aberdeen κοντά στην περιοχή Στοουνχέιβεν.

Στο σημείο βρίσκονται 30 ασθενοφόρα και ένα ελικόπτερα, ενώ στο σημείο του ατυχήματος υπάρχει έντονος καπνός.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει γίνει γνωστό αν υπάρχουν τραυματίες αναφέρει η thescottishsun.co.uk.

Ισχυρές βροχοπτώσεις σημειώθηκαν την νύχτα στην Σκωτία, πολλές περιοχές έχουν πλημμυρίσει και καθυστερήσεις σημειώνονται στις σιδηροδρομικές συγκοινωνίες.

(φωτογραφία αρχείου)

ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ


ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΡΩΤΟΙ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΤΟΥ NEWSBEAST ΣΤΟ GOOGLE NEWS
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ TAGS

ΚΑΝΤΕ LIKE ΣΤΟ NEWSBEAST.GR

Διαβάστε ακόμα

Εκτροχιασμός τρένου στη Σκωτία: Πληροφορίες για έναν νεκρό

Εκτροχιασμός τρένου στη Σκωτία: Πληροφορίες για έναν νεκρό

Οι μαθητές στη Σκωτία επιστρέφουν με τσάντα αλλά χωρίς μάσκα

Οι μαθητές στη Σκωτία επιστρέφουν με τσάντα αλλά χωρίς μάσκα

Τρένο παρέσυρε άνθρωπο στο Δήμο Αχαρνών - Ανασύρθηκε χωρίς τις αισθήσεις του

Τρένο παρέσυρε άνθρωπο στο Δήμο Αχαρνών - Ανασύρθηκε χωρίς τις αισθήσεις του

Διευθύνων Σύμβουλος ΤΡΑΙΝΟΣΕ για το περιστατικό στο Λιανοκλάδι: «Ο επιβάτης κατέβηκε από το τρένο επειδή δεν είχε εισιτήριο»

Διευθύνων Σύμβουλος ΤΡΑΙΝΟΣΕ για το περιστατικό στο Λιανοκλάδι: «Ο επιβάτης κατέβηκε από το τρένο επειδή δεν είχε εισιτήριο»

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...
Το newsbeast επιλέγει
news.gr

Το 24χρονο μοντέλο με το πληθωρικό στήθος

Φωτογραφίες με μικροσκοπικά μπικίνι και σέξι εσώρουχα

enallaktikidrasi.com

Μπορούμε να συγχωρήσουμε κάποιον, αλλά…

Αλλά αυτό δεν σημαίνει ότι τον θέλουμε ξανά στη ζωή μας

exploringgreece.tv

Οι 9 μούσες της Ομόνοιας και η ιστορική φράση που βγήκε

Πώς και γιατί απομακρύνθηκαν από την πλατεία

forzajuve.gr

Ο τερματοφύλακας που για ένα γκολ έζησε την απόλυτη ταπείνωση από ένα ολόκληρο έθνος

Πέθανε μόνος και ξεχασμένος

baby.gr

Τροφές που προκαλούν κακοσμία του στόματος

Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε ώστε να μη βρεθείτε σε δύσκολη θέση

sportdog.gr

Σε ποιον Έλληνα τραγουδιστή πούλησε 60.000 ευρώ το αμάξι του ο Μπάρκας

Πριν αναχωρήσει για τη Σκωτία αποχωρίστηκε μια πανάκριβη Mercedes

baby.gr

Το κόλπο για να μην «νερώνει» ο παγωμένος καφές σου

Υπάρχει λύση

forzajuve.gr

Γιατί η ιταλική Βερόνα έχει την ονομασία «Ελλάς Βερόνα»;

Η πραγματική ιστορία

Το newsbeast προτείνει
Πάρτι στο Twitter για τα μπουζούκια το απόγευμα: «Ένα τραπέζι στον ίσκιο θα προτιμούσα»

Πάρτι στο Twitter για τα μπουζούκια το απόγευμα: «Ένα τραπέζι στον ίσκιο θα προτιμούσα»

«Θα γινόμουν εθελοντής για κλινική δοκιμή στο ρωσικό εμβόλιο»

«Θα γινόμουν εθελοντής για κλινική δοκιμή στο ρωσικό εμβόλιο»

Προβληματισμός με την ιχνηλάτηση στα νησιά - Πονοκέφαλος η επιστροφή των νέων από τις διακοπές

Προβληματισμός με την ιχνηλάτηση στα νησιά - Πονοκέφαλος η επιστροφή των νέων από τις διακοπές

Κωνσταντίνα Σπυροπούλου: Η σέξι πόζα στον αφρό της θάλασσας έφερε «βροχή» σχολίων

Κωνσταντίνα Σπυροπούλου: Η σέξι πόζα στον αφρό της θάλασσας έφερε «βροχή» σχολίων

Τι καιρό θα κάνει μέχρι τον Δεκαπενταύγουστο

Τι καιρό θα κάνει μέχρι τον Δεκαπενταύγουστο

Αστυνομικός ασέλγησε σε πτώμα γυναίκας στο Λος Άντζελες

Αστυνομικός ασέλγησε σε πτώμα γυναίκας στο Λος Άντζελες

Η κρυφή παραλία στο Λουτράκι με τα πεντακάθαρα νερά

Η κρυφή παραλία στο Λουτράκι με τα πεντακάθαρα νερά

Vodafone Green Giga Network: Το «πράσινο δίκτυο» που συνδέει τους ανθρώπους και προστατεύει το περιβάλλον

Vodafone Green Giga Network: Το «πράσινο δίκτυο» που συνδέει τους ανθρώπους και προστατεύει το περιβάλλον