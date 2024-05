#FreeIran2023#IranRevolution : May. 16 — Mashhad — Khorasan Razavi — #Iran

Devastating conditions after flashfloods

Damage caused by #floods in Mashhad Due to the looting regime's lack of attention to the infrastructure and reconstruction of dams,#سر_مار_در_تهران_است… pic.twitter.com/YRQ3WetTB8