I acknowledge that, with a few exceptions, it is legal for strangers to photograph or videotape your child, and they are free to post or publish the images but that doesn’t make it morally or ethically right. Kids are not content ❤️ #socialmedia #viralvideo #privacy #consent #parents #imo #parenting #kids #toddlers #babies #neurodivergent #autism #mom #dad #awareness #keepkidssafe #protectthechildren #kidsarenotcontent#greenscreen