𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧: @ErlingHaaland has now scored the most goals in a single #PL season (35) – overtaking Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's tally set in 93/94 and 94/95.



Note: Cole and Shearer achieved their tally in a 42-game season. pic.twitter.com/PLCXJQAdwU