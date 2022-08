#EFFIS Fire Danger Forecast for 2 August



🔥Very Extreme Danger forecasted only in very limited areas of 🇮🇹🇫🇷🇬🇷🇪🇸🇵🇹



🔥Extreme Danger remains forecasted in parts of:

🇫🇷🇵🇹🇪🇸🇭🇷🇮🇹🇬🇷🇨🇾🇦🇱🇲🇰🇷🇸🇧🇬🇹🇷🇩🇿🇹🇳🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/nTEdf4JGVE