Lowering the heating temperature at home by just 1°C can save around 7% in energy use over a year.



I’m encouraged to see that several 🇪🇺 Member States – like 🇪🇸🇨🇿🇮🇹 or 🇳🇱 – are introducing measures to optimise heating.



This will help us meet our joint target of 15%, together. pic.twitter.com/i4238lHURh