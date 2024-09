Here’s 5 dog breeds that I personally wouldn’t own as a veterinarian – I know this will be a controversial one but this is based on my years in clincial practice and seeing a wide range of different dogs with health issues; these breeds just seem to come in more often than others. Many of the reasons I wouldn’t have these breeds is due to their genetics and the way they have been bred. Many traits that we, as humans, consider cute such as flat faces or wrinkly skin lead to suffering of these animals. There should be more education around what taking one of these breeds of dog on involves. Please note that this is different to if I were ADOPTING one of these dogs. I would happily adopt one of these breeds of dog if I knew I could give it a better life and make adjustments for their genetic limitations. However, buying these breeds as puppies or breeding them just reinforces the issue – something that as a vet with animals welfare as a priority, I cannot get behind. No hate on these dogs! They didn’t ask to be born like this and every dog deserves to live a life free of suffering. But people should be more aware of what promoting the breeding of these dogs does for their welfare!