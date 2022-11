As of today, we can say that the recent escalation of Russian missile and drone terror has only resulted in the world responding – responding with new aid to Ukraine.We will do everything so that as many countries as possible join this aid.In general, along the front, our forces are in a state of active defense – in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy.The Donetsk region remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers – they die by the hundreds every day. The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers…Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who works for our victory!Thank you to all our partners who help us defend freedom! Glory to Ukraine!