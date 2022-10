BREAKING: Just Stop Oil supporters have defied the Home Secretary by blocking Park Lane and spray painting a high-end car dealership – read more here: https://buff.ly/3CwMvAa Filmed by Rich Felgate @finitedoc 📝 Sign up for direct action at http://bit.ly/JSOaction🌡 Attend an introductory talk at http://bit.ly/JSOevents💷 Donate at https://buff.ly/3CWuFHd#FreeLouis #CivilResistance #A22Network #JustStopOil #NoNewOil #EnoughIsEnough #OccupyWestminster #ClimateCrisis #ClimateChange #CostOfLivingCrisis #CostOfGreedCrisis #UK #Government #FossilFuels #CivilDisobedience