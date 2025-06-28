Βλάβη στο σύστημα ραντάρ των αεροδρομίων της βορειοδυτικής Ιταλίας, προκαλεί σειρά προβλημάτων στα αεροδρόμια του Τορίνο, της Γένοβας, του Μπέργκαμο και του Μιλάνου.

Η βλάβη σημειώθηκε γύρω στις 9 το βράδυ -τοπική ώρα- και προκάλεσε σειρά καθυστερήσεων, όπως και μερικές ακυρώσεις πτήσεων.

Το πρόβλημα, ουσιαστικά, αφορά την μετάδοση μηνυμάτων, μετεωρολογικών προβλέψεων και στοιχείων ραντάρ, από τους πύργους ελέγχου προς τα πιλοτήρια των διαφόρων αεροσκαφών. Οι τεχνικοί εργάζονται με στόχο την αποκατάσταση της βλάβης και ευελπιστούν να μπορέσει να ξεπεραστεί, το όλο πρόβλημα, μέσα στις επόμενες ώρες.

Please be advised that, due to a technical issue at the Area Control Center in the Northwest of Italy, delays or cancellations may occur for flights to or from Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Turin Caselle, and Genoa airports.

