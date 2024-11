A group of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans sparked violence in the streets of Amsterdam on Wednesday night, reportedly stealing Palestinian flags from homes and allegedly setting one flag on fire. Eyewitnesses recorded a group pulling a Palestinian flag off of a building on Rokin Street, before singing “Fuck you Palestine”. They then reportedly provoked and damaged a taxi driver’s car and hit the driver himself. Other taxi drivers and locals arrived on the scene, chasing the group when they fled into the Holland Casino where police arrived and prevented a confrontation. No arrests were reported. Dashcam footage shows that some of the men had iron chains with them. One of them dropped his passport, after which photos surfaced online of him in the Israeli army. The football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv starts at 9pm on Thursday.