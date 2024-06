The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is releasing footage from last night's scene in Tampa. The body-camera video is from Deputy Shane McGough, the deputy who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg."To see this situation unfold is truly scary," said Sheriff Chronister. "There is no doubt that the swift response of our deputies mitigated the threat for this community. Please keep Deputy McGough and his family in your prayers as he recovers from surgery this morning."