DP: ".. By saying it was a racial move then you're calling Phil Jackson a racist…"



Pippen: "I don't have a problem with that."



DP: "Do you think Phil was?"



Pippen: "Oh yeah…"



Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil's decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ