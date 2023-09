Zach Lowe thinks Bucks "actually might trade" Giannis Antetokounmpo next summer: "way too early [but] my gut says if this goes badly this season…"



Teams Lowe & Ramona Shelburne mention:

Knicks

Nets

Lakers

Heat

Warriors

Pelicans

OKC

Rockets

Raptors

Magic