@ecb 's Supervisory Board Chair Andrea Enria and #EBA Chair #JMCampa will speak before the @Europarl_EN ECON Committee and take part in an exchange of views.

🕑watch live today at 14h30 and 16h30 CET🎥https://t.co/AxVJdASEyE pic.twitter.com/eB5gPF25Ke