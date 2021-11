If you have a slithering snake phobia, look away now.This eastern brown stopped for a quick dip in a backyard pool at Torrens Park before slipping under the fence and letting itself out. Send your animal and weather videos to 7NEWS Adelaide: m.me/7NEWSAdelaide 7NEWS Adelaide at 6pm | www.7NEWS.com.auVideo: Snake Catchers Adelaide#TorrensPark #Snake #7NEWS